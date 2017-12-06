Georgetown Co. deputies looking for women in grocery store swindling

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding two women who allegedly swindled a grocery store out of $300.

The two women are wanted for questioning after an incident at a Pawleys Island grocery store.

One woman is described as being in her 40's with blond hair. The other is described as being in her 20's with brown hair.

They left the store in a red Ford Explorer, according to a witness.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office at 843-546-5102 or text a tip at 274637 and enter the word "GCSOTIP."

