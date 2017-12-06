Lowcountry Red Cross volunteers headed to California to help with wildfires

Red Cross volunteers from the Lowcountry are headed west.

At least six from the area are headed to southern California Wednesday and Thursday to help with the wildfires spreading rapidly.in Thomas and Ventura.

The Red Cross says they are going to help with sheltering evacuees and those who have lost their homes.

"We come from all over the United States, it's our time to go help them, after they came to help us," one volunteer waiting to travel on Wednesday.

The fires outside of Los Angeles have burned more than 50 thousand acres. California's governor has declared a state of emergency.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.