Georgetown Co. Sheriff's Office searching for larceny suspect

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in searching for a larceny suspect.

The suspect is wanted for questioning in the theft of an outdoor security camera from a home on Murrells Inlet Monday.

A video was recorded to a hard drive before the suspect saw the security camera, unplugged it and took it, according to sheriff's deputies.

The camera is described as a white Nest Outdoor Camera valued at $200.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office at 843-546-5102 or text tip at 274637 and enter the word "GCSOTIP."

