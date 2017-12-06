Georgetown Co. Sheriff's Office searching for larceny suspect

Michael Slager, the former North Charleston police officer who fatally shot and killed Walter Scott in 2015, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.More >>
Minutes after the 20-year prison sentence for North Charleston police officer Michael Slager was handed down, reaction came pouring in locally and from around the country.More >>
Johns Island native collapsed on the court during game at NC StateMore >>
The Mount Pleasant Police department has lifted the lockdown placed at Wando High School.More >>
Oyster roasts are a common sight seen around the Charleston area during the winter months, and now state officials are urging you to recycle those shells after the roasts. While most of the oyster canneries are closed during this time, the Department of Natural Resources is facing a shortage of shucked oyster shells needed to cultivate and restore oyster beds. Ben Dyar, Coordinator of the Oyster Shell Recycling & Replanting Program with SCDNR said the shells are crucial to the e...More >>
