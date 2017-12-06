I-26 lane closures scheduled for Palmetto Commerce Interchange Project

Charleston County Government officials have announced lane closures for a portion of I-26 for the Palmetto Commerce Interchange Project.

The left eastbound lane on I-26 from mile marker 204 to 209 eastbound will be temporarily closed from 7 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Dec. 10 for survey work.

In addition, the westbound left lane in the same affected area will be closed Dec. 17 from 7 a.m. to noon to complete the survey work.

The Palmetto Commerce Interchange Project will include:

A new interchange on I-26 between US 78 (University Boulevard) and Ashley Phosphate Road.

A new westerly connection to Palmetto Commerce Parkway, Weber Boulevard and Northside Drive.

Access for future development on approximately 1,000 acres of adjacent property.

A safer direct route for workers traveling to facilities in and nearby Palmetto Commerce Park.

Construction is scheduled to begin in September 2020 and to be completed in 2023.

