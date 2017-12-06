Donated bikes to be shipped off to African villages thanks to local middle school student

With the help of a Charleston middle school student, hundreds of bikes will be en route to African villages.

Seventh grade student Sarah Quinn from Porter Gaud helped facilitate the donation of hundreds of bicycles to the Bikes for Humanity program which sends them to developing countries.

"It teaches me about how other people have to live and how lucky I am, and how I can help out in other communities," Quinn said. "It's a really cool experience and it's taught me a lot about the generosity of my own community."

Quinn also solicited used bikes from Kiawah Island's bike operations manager who was planning to take 130 bikes to the scrap yard after they were removed from circulation.

A shipping container full of 500 bikes and bike parts will leave Charleston for Uganda on Dec. 16.

