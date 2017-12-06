2 people displaced after downtown Charleston duplex fire

A fire at a duplex on Poinsett Street near King Street Monday night was quickly extinguished.

The damage was limited to one unit of the complex after crews quickly contained the fire according to Charleston Fire Department Chief Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh.

Investigators believe a candle left burning by someone in the duplex caused the fire, which began in the living room area, Julazadeh said.

Two dogs and two people were displaced as a result and the Red Cross is assisting them.

No working smoke alarms were noted in the unit, according to Julazadeh.

The Charleston and North Charleston Fire Departments, Charleston County EMS, and the Charleston police department were all dispatched to the scene just before 11 p.m. Monday. Crews arrived in less than five minutes.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.