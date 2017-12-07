New housing option to open for families of Charleston VA patients

Some eligible veterans and active-duty military members will soon have a place to stay while their loved ones are treated nearby.

A Fisher House, which will provide housing for up to 16 families at 150 Wentworth Street in downtown Charleston, is set to open Thursday. It will allow them to be close to family while they receive care at the Chalreston VA.

“We are extremely humbled by the incredible generosity of the Charleston community and supporters across the country to our Veterans,” Charleston VAMC Director Scott Isaacks said. “Every day, our work at Charleston VA reminds us of the service and sacrifice of Servicemembers and the families that love them. And while there is no greater expression of love than the laying down of life for others, caring for family members who have suffered the wounds of war is a lifelong commitment that is to be highly valued as well. Opening this Fisher House provides us with the opportunity to continue to care for and comfort these families during their time of need.”

The house is located a mile from the medical center and contains three stories, 16 suites, a kitchen, laundry facility, dining room, living room and library. Fisher Houses around the country have housed more than 25,000 families.

The Fisher House Foundation estimates the program has saved military veterans and their families an estimated $360 million in out of pocket costs for lodging and transportation.

