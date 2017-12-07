USS Yorktown holding memorial service on 76th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack

Veterans salute during a previous ceremony on the USS Yorktown (Source: Patriots Point)

Thursday marks the 76th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

The USS Yorktown at Patriots Point will remember the 25 South Carolinians who were killed that day in a free memorial service beginning at 11 a.m.

The service was organized with the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 10624 and will include a wreath laying, a bell toll and a traditional gun salute.

Admission and parking are free from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

More than 2,403 U.S. personnel, which includes 68 civilians were killed in the attack. More than 300 U.S. aircraft and 19 Navy ships were destroyed or damaged.

