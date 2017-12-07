CCSO deputies working auto-pedestrian fatality on Savannah Highway in Ravenel

An auto-pedestrian accident has caused a fatality and road closures in Ravenel.

Deputies responded to Highway 17 and Highway 165 to investigate a report of an auto-pedestrian accident around 9 a.m. Thursday

The driver of a Ryder truck was traveling south on Highway 17 when a man walked onto the road, according to a press release by Maj. Eric Watson with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.

As a result, the pedestrian was hit by the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

US-17 and SC HWY 165 will be closed while emergency crews investigate, Watson said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

