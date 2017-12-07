5 Around Town: Christmas parades, music specials and a teddy bear toss

The holiday-themed events continue around the Lowcountry with parades, musical performances, and a kids takeover night with the Stingrays.

Parades and Tree lightings

Christmas parades continue this weekend in several Lowcountry communities.

Summerville, Mount Pleasant, Hollywood and Folly Beach have parades scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. Mount Pleasant will also light the tree on Sunday evening. Click here to find more specific details on each community parade.

Parade of Boats

Holiday lights will be twinkling on the water for a floating parade on Saturday night.

The 36th Annual Holiday Parade of Boats in the Charleston Harbor starts at 5 p.m. Boats decorated stem to stern with lights will parade from the Mount Pleasant side of the Cooper River to the Charleston side and then down the Charleston waterfront.

The parade is free to watch from anywhere along the waterfront. The Rotary Club of Charleston hosts the Light Up the Night Parade Viewing Party at the Charleston Maritime Center. Tickets for the viewing party are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Click here for more details.

Shuckin' on the Cooper

Watch the Parade of Boats and enjoy some oysters and live music from the Mount Pleasant Pier.

Charleston County Parks is hosting the first ever Shuckin' on the Cooper Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. The pier will be a prime spot to watch the boat parade begin in Mount Pleasant. The family-friendly event will include live music plus buckets of oysters and drinks for sale. Admission is $8 in advance or $10 on site. Oyster buckets will be available for $10 each. Click here for more information.

Charleston Christmas Special

A Charleston Christmas tradition returns to the stage this weekend.

The Charleston Christmas Special produced by Brad and Jennifer Moranz begins another run at the Charleston Music Hall. The holiday-themed show of musical performances and comedy sketches runs Dec. 8 through Dec. 23. Tickets are $41 with special discounts for seniors, children, and groups. Tickets for a dinner and the show are $70. Click here for a performance schedule and to purchase tickets online.

Gospel Christmas

Celebrate the season with traditional spirituals and carols Saturday night at Burke High School on Saturday.

The 17th Annual Gospel Christmas concert will include performances from the Charleston Gospel Choir and Spiritual Ensemble. The concert will include songs such as Go Tell it on the Mountain, O Holy Night, Emmanuel, and Silver & Gold. A special ode to the late Whitney Houston's songs from The Preacher's Wife is also planned.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 with discounts for seniors and students. Click here for more details.

Kids night at the Stingrays

The North Charleston Coliseum goes to the kids on Saturday night.

The South Carolina Stingrays are hosting the Atlanta Gladiators on Kids Takeover Night. The highlight of the game is the annual Teddy Bear Toss after the first goal. The Rays will be wearing special edition jerseys to be auctioned off to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House of Charleston.

The first one thousand kids into the Coliseum will also take home a pillowcase designed by fans. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets online.

Mount Pleasant Holiday Farmers Market

The Mount Pleasant Farmers Market will have a special Holiday flair on Saturday.

The annual Holiday Farmers Market & Craft Show will include fresh produce, baked goods, Christmas ornaments, crafts, and artwork from local artists. It will also feature live music, activities for children and a visit from Santa. The Holiday Farmers Market is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Moultrie Middle School. Click here for more details.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.