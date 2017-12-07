Deputies capture, arrest Colleton Co. suspect who escaped custody after breaking into church

Colleton County deputies captured a suspect who escaped custody after being arrested Wednesday.

Vernon Brandon Johnson, 22, was arrested for the second time early Friday morning. He has been charged with malicious damage to property, petit larceny, resisting arrest and escape in connection to breaking into Shiloh Baptist Church in Ruffin

Wednesday, officers put Johnson in handcuffs and into the patrol car following his initial arrest for breaking into the church.

He later escaped from the vehicle while wearing the handcuffs before he was located early Friday.

Deputies spoke with the pastor of the church and he said he received a call from a deacon at the church who had went to the church to practice piano. The deacon said he noticed a broken window.

Authorities walked through the building and noticed nothing missing but did notice someone, later identified as Johnson, hiding behind a door in one of the Sunday school rooms.

Johnson came out of the room and apologized for breaking in and offering to pay for the damages before his initial escape from custody.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.