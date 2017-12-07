Quantcast

Coroner: Georgetown man killed in two-vehicle accident

By Nick Krueger, Digital Content Producer
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

A man was killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle accident. 

David Williams, 36, died after in a crash involving two vehicles according to Georgetown deputy coroner Paulette Radcliffe. 

It happened around 9:56 a.m. on County Line Road. 

Williams died from multiple trauma, Radcliffe said. 

