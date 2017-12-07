Georgetown Co. Sheriff's Office looking for burglary, theft suspect

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is looking for information about a suspect wanted for burglary and theft.

According to a press release by the sheriff's office, the suspect is wanted for burglary at a home and theft from a motor vehicle at 6:30 a.m. on Nov 26.

The incidents reportedly occured in the area of Noahs Mill Road off Browns Ferry.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office at 843-546-5101 or text a tip at 274637 and enter the word "GCSOTIP."

