Cops: Snapchat video of suspicious person led to lockdown at Wando High School

Mount Pleasant investigators say a Snapchat video of suspicious person led to the lockdown of Wando High School and surrounding schools on Thursday.

According to MPPD officials, the investigation started when someone reported seeing a Snapchat video of an individual "possibly flashing gang signs" while at the high school.

"The complainant told a School Resource Officer that the individual was armed and there to possibly harm her son," said Inspector Chip Googe with MPPD.

The school and other surrounding campuses were then placed on lockdown while officers searched the Wando campus for the individual.

"Investigators located the individual in Charleston near the Medical University of South Carolina," police said.

Police are continuing the investigation.

School staff members receive report of weapon

Officials with the Charleston County School District say shortly before 1 p.m., Wando High staff members received a report claiming an individual was on campus with a weapon. The report did not specify what kind of weapon.

"Out of an abundance of caution, and with support from the Mount Pleasant Police Department, the entire campus was placed on emergency Code Red lockdown," CCSD officials said."This means students and staff were locked in the rooms they occupied at the time."

According to school officials, police officers thoroughly searched the campus and actively patrolled the area.

A report by the district states that at 2:25 p.m., the Code Red was lifted after the person of interest was detained in downtown Charleston.

"The school was then placed in a Code Yellow to allow for supervised movement within the school buildings," district officials said."Throughout the situation, all students were safe and watched over by school staff and law enforcement. We want to thank the Mount Pleasant Police Department for providing timely updates on the matter while school and District security staff responded to the situation on campus."

"As we often state, student safety is our district’s highest priority, and today, due to the response from the Mount Pleasant Police Department and our staff, we delivered on that goal," read a statement by the district."We understand how difficult of a situation this was for our students, staff, and parents; we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during this matter."

As the story broke, MPPD officials said rumors had spread that the incident was an active shooter situation.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department has tweeted saying the rumors are false.

There are rumors that shots have been fired at Wando but this is FALSE. Please follow us here for correct information. #mtpsc — Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) December 7, 2017

Officers are around all of the schools in the area of Wando. No students have been harmed. It is a suspicious person call. #mtpsc — Chip Googe (@MPPDPIO) December 7, 2017

No injuries were reported.

