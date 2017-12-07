North Charleston Coliseum, Performing Arts Center announce new clear bag policy

The North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center has announced their clear bag policy for all future events.

Although attendees are encouraged to not bring any types of bags to the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center, the types of bangs that will be permitted are outlined as:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 14” x 6” x 14”

One-gallon plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bags, with or without a handle or strap, not to exceed 4.5” x 6.5”

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at designated entrance specifically for this purpose.

Diaper bags will be allowed for families with infants and toddlers. The child must be present.

Prohibited items include, but are not limited to:

Purses larger than a clutch bag

Coolers

Briefcases

Backpacks

Fanny packs

Cinch bags

Seat cushions

Luggage of any kind

Computer bags and camera bags or any bag larger than the permissible size

Fans will continue to be able to carry items allowed into the venue such as non-professional cameras, binoculars and smartphones as long as they are in their pockets or in a clear bag.

Working personnel, including credentialed media, will continue to enter the venues through designated entrances where they will be subject to screening and bag inspections.

The policy goes into effect starting with the South Carolina Stingrays game on Jan 5 2018.

