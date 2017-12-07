SC State's Ty Solomon released from the hospital

South Carolina State guard Ty Solomon has been released from the hospital 5 days after collapsing on the court during a game at North Carolina State and having to be revived when his heart stopped beating.

The Johns Island native was discharged from UNC REX Hospital in Raleigh where he was taken after the incident.

Solomon and the Bulldogs were seven minutes into their game against the Wolfpack when he collapsed in front of the SC State bench. Medical personal gathered surrounded him and began working to revive Solomon after his heart stopped beating.

In a Facebook post, Solomon thanked the EMT's and the SC State Athletic Trainer for their help in saving his life.

Solomon's family released the following statement through the hospital upon his release.

"We are pleased to report that Ty is heading home to rest and continue recovering from the scary situation during Saturday’s game.

On behalf of Ty and all his family, we’d like to express our gratitude to the Wake County EMS paramedics, S.C. State Athletic Trainer Tyler Long, and other first responders whose quick actions actually saved his life at PNC Arena. We’re also thankful to the compassionate physicians, nurses and other staff at UNC REX Healthcare who have cared for Ty the past few days.

We’ve also heard from so many well-wishers throughout the Carolinas and the country. The outpouring of love from N.C. State fans has been especially welcome. Thank you for your prayers and support.

We would also like to remind everyone about the importance of CPR education, and knowing how to use automated defibrillators.

Ty recognizes that he was in the right place at the right time to have a serious medical emergency that could have had a tragic outcome. Instead, he’s looking forward to resuming a normal life, eventually returning to school and making every second count.

For the time being, we ask media to respect his privacy and let us focus on helping Ty rest and enjoy the holidays with his loved ones."

Solomon is a redshirt senior for the Bulldogs who played at Charleston Collegiate high school.