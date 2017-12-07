USC's Hayden Hurst declaring for NFL Draft

South Carolina Jr. Tight End Hayden Hurst will forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the 2018 NFL Draft he announced in a statement on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

Much love to everyone who has helped me along the way. Can’t wait to see where life takes me...forever thankful, forever to thee???? pic.twitter.com/2jEeRwsuC3 — Hayden Hurst (@h_hurst81) December 7, 2017

Hurst has been the Gamecocks most consistent offensive weapon over the past 2 seasons catching 89 passes for over 1,100 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Considered to be one of the top prospects at his position going into the draft, Hurst also had age to consider. At 24, he'll be older than most players going into the draft process this year. Hurst left football and played minor league baseball for 2 and a half years before returning to football at South Carolina.

The tight end will play his final game for the Gamecocks on New Year's Day in their Outback Bowl match up against Michigan.