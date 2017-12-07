Coroner identifies woman killed in Ladson fire; CCSO, SLED investigating

Authorities have identified a woman who died in a house fire in Ladson.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office says 84-year-old Daw Ma died as a result of injuries sustained in the house fire off Koester Road in Ladson on Tuesday.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office and SLED are investigating the incident.

Authorities say the fire was in the area of the 9500 block of Koester Road.

An emergency call for the incident came in at 2:04 p.m.

