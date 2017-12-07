Summerville man arrested on child pornography charges

Investigators have arrested a Summerville man accused of distributing child pornography.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of 31-year-old Jonathan Bernt Walsh on three charges connected to the exploitation of a minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Summerville Police Department made the arrest on Wednesday.

Walsh is charged with three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to ten years imprisonment on each count.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

Investigators with the Attorney General's Office and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), both also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation and arrest.

