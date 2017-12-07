Goose Creek murder suspect surrenders to investigators

Picture of the vehicle sought in connection to the shooting. (Source: GCPD)

A suspect wanted for fatally shooting a man in a car on St. James Avenue in Goose Creek has surrendered to investigators.

The Goose Creek Police Department says Corey Singleton surrendered to police officers Wednesday afternoon for the Nov. 22 shooting that took the life of William Carter.

The victim was found in a car along with a woman and 2-year-old girl who were both found uninjured.

The shooting happened at the intersection of St. James Avenue and Gainsborough Drive.

GCPD authorities say an officer was conducting traffic at the scene of a car accident at 8:27 p.m. when he heard seven to eight gunshots in the area of St. James Avenue and Gainsborough Drive.

Several seconds later, the officer saw a car, which was swerving several times and almost struck a curb, travelling towards him. The officer said the car then began to flash its headlights to draw the officer's attention.

When the officer got to the car, he saw multiple bullet holes on the driver door, and drew his gun due to the heavy tint of the vehicle and the circumstances he observed.

When police opened the door they found a woman in the backseat huddled over a safety seating containing a child.

Authorities also found another person in the driver's seat who was unresponsive.

Shooting at intersection

According to police it all began at the intersection of St. James Avenue and Gainsborough Drive where two cars were stopped at the traffic light.

Police said someone in one of the vehicles fired shots at the car next to it.

According to investigators, the suspect's car then made a U-Turn at the intersection while the victim's car traveled a quarter of a mile where officers, who were working an unrelated accident, saw the vehicle moving erratically towards them on St. James Avenue near Stratford Drive.

Officers reported they discovered one person in the car had suffered gunshot wounds, and later reported that the individual died of their injuries.

