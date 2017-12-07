Charlie Patterson retires as Hanahan head coach

Hanahan head football coach Charlie Patterson announced his retirement on Thursday night at the Hawks annual football banquet.

Patterson, who's been with the team for the last 10 seasons, told Live 5 Sports that after 30 years in the school system it was time for something new. The coach says he has an opportunity to become a full time fishing guide.

The coach took over the Hawks in 2008 and led Hanahan to the post season each year. He also led them to a handful of region championships.

Patterson said after all his time as a coach, he had lost the passion for the job.

"I just started to get that feeling that it's time to go" Patterson said.

He listed coaching his son as one of his fondest memories of his time at Hanahan and said spending time with the kids and his fellow coaches was something he'll miss.

Hanahan becomes the 3rd head coaching position in Berkeley County to open since the season ended joining Stratford and Goose Creek.