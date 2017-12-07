Quantcast

Crews clear accident with injuries on Hwy 61 at Magnolia Gardens - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Crews clear accident with injuries on Hwy 61 at Magnolia Gardens

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency crews have cleared an accident that involved injuries in the area of Highway 61 and Magnolia Gardens in West Ashley. 

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office say the accident involved two vehicles. 

Motorists reported that one of the vehicles involved was overturned. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly