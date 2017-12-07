New Carnival ship to dock at Charleston Harbor

A new ship will soon dock in the Charleston harbor.

The Carnival Sunshine will begin cruising out of the Holy City in May of 2019.

According to a press release, Carnival Sunshine will kick off its four- and five-day cruise program from Charleston May 18, 2019, and is expected to carry approximately 220,000 passengers annually from that port.

The new ship can carry 3,000 passengers and will feature four and five night cruises to two destinations in the Bahamas and an 11 night cruise to St. Thomas, Aruba, Bonaire, Grand Turk and the Bahamas.

“With its convenient location and strong tourism appeal, Charleston is one of our most popular homeports and we’re delighted to build upon this success with the deployment of Carnival Sunshine,” Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Carnival Sunshine not only provides guests sailing from Charleston with a newer, larger ship with so much to see and do but also underscores our commitment to our year-round operations from this port."

Carnival Ecstasy, which currently sails from Charleston, will shift to Jacksonville, Fla., to operate year-round four- and five-day cruises beginning in May 2019.

“The decision by Carnival Cruise Line to homeport the Carnival Sunshine in Charleston is an important affirmation of their success and commitment to operations in Charleston," said Jim Newsome, SCPA president and CEO."SCPA’s cruise business is an important part of our maritime commerce mission and diversification of business segments. The Port succeeds through having world-class brands, such as Carnival Cruise Line, as its direct customers and looks forward to continuing this productive relationship.”

