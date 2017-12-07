Police: Person hospitalized after alleged drive-by shooting in North Charleston

North Charleston police responded to Fairwinds Drive in North Charleston Thursday night to a report of someone who had been shot.

When they arrived on scene, the victim said he was walking along when he saw a green Honda CR-V pull near him according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

The driver of the Honda then allegedly fired several shots at the victim before driving off, Pryor said.

The victim described the driver as a brown-skinned male in his late 20s with short hair. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

