SC State beats Brevard, get surprise visit from Solomon

The South Carolina State men picked up their second win of the season Thursday, rolling past Brevard (NC) 93-65 behind a career-high 31 points from guard Donte Wright.



It was the second game for the Bulldogs following the collapse of former starting guard Ty Solomon on Saturday during a televised contest at North Carolina State. Solomon a redshirt senior of Johns Island, SC, who was released from the hospital earlier in the day, made a surprise visit to the SC State locker room prior to the game, bringing a lot of joy to his Bulldog teammates, according to Bulldog head coach Murray Garvin.



"Ty's visit to the locker room during our pregame was a warm surprise for our team," Garvin said. "His visit brought joy to all the guys and we were just so happy to see him. I think it gave us all a big lift."



The Bulldogs, who improved to 2-8, started slowly, falling behind their smaller opponent 18-13 with 9:13 to play in the opening 20 minutes before going on a 25-7 run to build a 38-25 lead on Wright's three-point play with 2:16 left in the half. Wright, who had 17 of his points in the first stanza, hit 14 points -- including two 3-pointers – and had a 4-point play during the run.



"We got a career-scoring night from Wright," said Garvin. "Damani Applewhite also played solid for us with 14 points and seven boards.



"It was a solid win for us. We had 20 assists, which pleased me because it shows that we are looking to hit guys when they are open."



Ozante Fields was also in double figures for SC State with 12 points to go along with four boards. SC State enjoyed a 33-23 edge in rebounds and shot a blistering 61 percent (36-59) from the field, including 10-13 from behind the arc.



The Tornados, who dipped to 0-5, were led by Stevie Williams with 16 points, Shelby Parris 11 and Divese Carson 10. Williams was one of four players with four rebounds each for Brevard.



SC State returns to action Saturday when the Bulldogs travel to Greenville for a 4 p.m. clash with Furman.