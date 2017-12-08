Stingrays beat Swamp Rabbits, 4-2

The South Carolina Stingrays (12-4-3-1) scored four straight goals after getting behind in the first period and defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (12-9-2-0) by a final score of 4-2 on Thursday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.



Forward Taylor Cammarata had a goal and an assist in the victory, while defenseman Paul Geiger added two assists and goaltender Parker Milner turned aside 24 shots to earn the win.



The Stingrays finished their three-game series against Greenville in a span of five days by collecting five points in the standings with a record of 2-0-1 while moving into second place in the South Division with 28 points.



Greenville scored the first two goals of the game in the first period and took an early 2-0 lead with tallies from Branden Troock at 1:03 and Jack Nevins at 16:27.



But the Stingrays got on the board before the end of the frame when forward Patrick Megannety scored his second goal in as many games off a pass by Patrick Gaul at 17:43. The second-year forward fired a wrist shot past Swamp Rabbits’ goaltender Brandon Halverson from the high slot area to pull South Carolina to within one goal at 2-1.



Defenseman Kris Bindulis scored his second goal in as many games on the power play at 3:00 of the middle period after a shot in the offensive zone by Cammarata hit the right post. The rebound came right to the stick of the rookie blueliner, who cashed in for his second career tally. Geiger recorded the second assist on the play that tied the game up, 2-2.



Cammarata gave the Rays their first lead of the night at 3-2 with his sixth goal of the season, burying a rebound with a wrist shot over Halverson at 5:43 of the second period from forward Dylan Margonari and defenseman Frankie Simonelli.



Team captain Joe Devin added some necessary insurance at 11:36 of the final period and put the game out of reach for the Swamp Rabbits when he scored on a breakaway set up by Geiger to make it 4-2 South Carolina. Devin’s goal was his sixth of the year and came on the power play for his team-leading 18th point of the season.



South Carolina outshot Greenville 29-26 in the contest and finished 2-for-2 on the power play, scoring on both of their man-advantages. The Swamp Rabbits went 0-for-1 on the power play in the loss, while Halverson stopped 25 shots.



The Stingrays return home to face the Atlanta Gladiators on Saturday for Kids Takeover Night and Teddy Bear Toss at the North Charleston Coliseum. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m.?