NAN celebrates holidays by giving back on Remount Road

The National Action Network is helping ring in the holidays with their 'Holiday on Remount Road' Friday.

The event will offer free eyeglasses, medical screenings, clothing and coat give away.

There will also be free haircuts, blankets, and an opportunity to get a free turkey.

The event will be on Remount Road in North Charleston from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

