Man arrested on drug and gun charges in Berkeley Co.

Students at eight Lowcountry Title I schools are in for a big surprise. A local non-profit Charleston Hope wrapped 2,500 new Christmas presents to give to those students with the help of volunteers. The organization works to empower students and teachers in Title I schools through relationships, resources and opportunities. Friday night was the 6th Annual Wrapping Party for the organization at TD Arena. ...More >>
Students at eight Lowcountry Title I schools are in for a big surprise. A local non-profit Charleston Hope wrapped 2,500 new Christmas presents to give to those students with the help of volunteers. The organization works to empower students and teachers in Title I schools through relationships,More >>
Charleston International airport could expect more flight delays heading into a cold weekend. There were at least 16 flight cancellations at the Charleston International Airport on Friday according to FlightAware.com, with weather being a factor. Most cancellations were with Delta Airlines for people who were traveling into Atlanta because of the snow in that area. Due to the weather disruption Delta incr...More >>
Charleston International airport could expect more flight delays heading into a cold weekend. There were at least 16 flight cancellations at the Charleston International Airport on Friday according to FlightAware.com, with weather being a factor. Most cancellations were with&nMore >>
Emergency crews responded to an accident in downtown Charleston Friday night.More >>
Emergency crews responded to an accident in downtown Charleston Friday night.More >>
The MUSC Board of Trustees has taken the first of many steps in trying to secure funds for a new hospital.More >>
The MUSC Board of Trustees has taken the first of many steps in trying to secure funds for a new hospital.More >>
With these colder temperatures in the forecast, there will be a warm place to stay for those in need.More >>
With these colder temperatures in the forecast, there will be a warm place to stay for those in need.More >>