Man arrested on drug and gun charges in Berkeley Co.

Guns and drugs seized during the arrest (Source: Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)

Berkeley County deputies have arrested a man after he was found sleeping in his car with drugs and a gun.

Tim Cannon Jr. has been charged with second degree burglary, unlawful carrying of a pistol, drug manufacturing/distribution of methamphetamine and posession of marijuana.

Deputies responded to North Main Street in the Bonneau area of Berkeley County Tuesday to a report of a possible drunk driver who pulled off the roadway.

Deputies saw Cannon asleep with a .410 pistol in his right hand when they arrived.Once he was removed from the vehicle, deputies found drugs that tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana.

Cannon was also arrested on Nov. 28 on similar charges according to the sheriff's office.

