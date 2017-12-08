MUSC board of trustees advances plans for new 128-bed hospital project

The MUSC Board of Trustees has taken the first of many steps in trying to secure funds for a new hospital.

It approved the filing of a "certificate of need" with the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

DHEC must issue such a certificate before certain types of healthcare facilities are allowed to be built.

MUSC estimated that the new hospital, which would have 128 beds, would cost $325 million.

Representatives from MUSC said the hospital is necessary to keep up with Charleston's rapid growth.

"If you're a person in the community who lives in this area, no doubt you have seen the astronomical growth and expansion," Public Affairs and Media Relations Director for MUSC Heather Woolwine said.

Officials at DHEC have also noticed that growth, and they've made a recommendation for the hospital to accommodate for it. That suggestion is outlined in the state's health plan.

“The state health plan has clearly identified that MUSC has a need for 147 additional beds to serve the Charleston area based on current hospital occupancy and fill rates,” MUSC Health CEO and vice president for Health Affairs Dr. Patrick J. Cawley, said. “As our community expands, its needs are steadily increasing for our full range of health care services. This new hospital will serve to meet many of those growing health care demands, delivering our consistent, high quality and compassionate care.”

The board also authorized MUSC to seek $10 million from the State Fiscal Accountability Authority to acquire the land for the new hospital.

MUSC spokeswoman Sheila Champlin said no further details are available at the moment as to where the hospital might be located.

