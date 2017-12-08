Cops: Student's mother alerted police to possible weapons at Wando HS

A newly released police report states a lockdown at Wando High School started after a student's mother reported seeing a Snapchat which she says showed people were on campus armed with guns.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon and led not only to the high school's lockdown, but the lockdown of area schools as officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department searched for a possible suspect.

According to a police report, the incident began when an officer responded to the front office of the school for a parent on the phone wanting to speaking with a school resource officer.

The officer spoke to a woman who said her child has been having issues with another student at the high school, and that the student's big brother was at Wando with other kids and had guns. The woman said she saw all this on Snapchat.

The officer said he then notified school staff that the campus was going into a Code Red lockdown.

According to police, the officer then located the student the mother said her child was having an issue with in a classroom and spoke to him privately.

The officer told the student that he had received information that his older brother was on campus with other people who had guns.

The student said his brother was not at the school and he did not have any guns. According to the student, his brother came to school to pick up a female who was sick and take her to the hospital.

A police report states the officer had the student call his brother and put him on speaker phone. The brother said he was in downtown at MUSC and offered to re-send a Snapchat.

The officer then asked the brother to resend it so he could see it himself.

Police say the Snapchat was of the brother inside a car, playing rap music with Wando High School in the background.

According to police, the officer told the brother that he needed to speak with him face to face and confirm that he was not at Wando's campus and that there was no threat.

Investigators say the brother agreed to the officer's request and told him that he was at MUSC where officers eventually met him.

According to police, there have been no charges filed in the incident.

School staff members receive report of weapon

Officials with the Charleston County School District say shortly before 1 p.m., Wando High staff members received a report claiming an individual was on campus with a weapon. The report did not specify what kind of weapon.

"Out of an abundance of caution, and with support from the Mount Pleasant Police Department, the entire campus was placed on emergency Code Red lockdown," CCSD officials said."This means students and staff were locked in the rooms they occupied at the time."

According to school officials, police officers thoroughly searched the campus and actively patrolled the area.

A report by the district states that at 2:25 p.m., the Code Red was lifted after the person of interest was detained in downtown Charleston.

"The school was then placed in a Code Yellow to allow for supervised movement within the school buildings," district officials said."Throughout the situation, all students were safe and watched over by school staff and law enforcement. We want to thank the Mount Pleasant Police Department for providing timely updates on the matter while school and District security staff responded to the situation on campus."

"As we often state, student safety is our district’s highest priority, and today, due to the response from the Mount Pleasant Police Department and our staff, we delivered on that goal," read a statement by the district."We understand how difficult of a situation this was for our students, staff, and parents; we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during this matter."

As the story broke, MPPD officials said rumors had spread that the incident was an active shooter situation.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department has tweeted saying the rumors are false.

There are rumors that shots have been fired at Wando but this is FALSE. Please follow us here for correct information. #mtpsc — Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) December 7, 2017

Officers are around all of the schools in the area of Wando. No students have been harmed. It is a suspicious person call. #mtpsc — Chip Googe (@MPPDPIO) December 7, 2017

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.