Cold, cloudy, and nasty weather for the Lowcountry; but no snow

We've got some cold, cloudy and nasty weather this evening into Saturday morning for the Lowcountry.

But no snow!

While much of the South has seen snow, including in parts of the Upstate, we will see rain and chilly weather Friday night into tomorrow morning.

Live 5 News Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh says the Lowcountry will not see any winter precipitation for Friday or Saturday but cold temperatures and rain will be staying with us for the weekend.

"By Saturday afternoon we should be clearing up, but the cold temperatures will remain with us," Walsh said.

Most of the Lowcountry should expect temperatures in the mid-40s with Sunday's highs reaching the low 50s.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.