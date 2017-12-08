NCPD arrest man in connection with August fatal shooting

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department have arrested a man in connection with an August fatal shooting, they say.

Brandon Grayer, 29, was arrested on Thursday night by North Charleston officers and US Marshals.

On Aug. 24 at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers were called to Hassell Avenue for a reported shooting.

Once on scene, officers located Ivan Greene, 47, who was suffering from gunshot wound.

Witnesses tell investigators that a SUV pulled in front of a house and opened fire. While fleeing the scene, the SUV collided with a nearby telephone pole, thus wrecking the vehicle. Three armed males were then seen fleeing on-foot from the wrecked SUV.

Greene, was transported to MUSC and died of a gunshot wound, according to Charleston County Deputy Coroner Sara Senn.

Grayer is being charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, burglary in the first degree, and kidnapping.

