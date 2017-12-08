Cold weather shelter to open in Mt. Pleasant

With these colder temperatures in the forecast, there will be a warm place to stay for those in need.

Hibben United Methodist Church, located at 690 Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant, will be opening their doors Sunday night at 7:30 p.m.

Those who need shelter are welcome to arrive 11 p.m.

Guests must leave by 7 a.m. the next morning.

If you need a ride to the shelter, a church bus will be making pick-ups on Huger Street across the street from Taco Boy, also at the Main Library on Calhoun Street, and at Marion Square on King Street. The pick-ups start at 6:55 p.m. and will happen until 8 p.m.

