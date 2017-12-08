Lowcountry HS Basketball scores (12/8)

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Berkeley 75, Timberland 36 - Ephriam Butler led the Stags with 18 points

Cardinal Newman 47, Pinewood Prep 34



Cathedral Academy 66, Conway Christian School 20



Coastal Christian Prep 55, Georgetown 51

North Charleston 74, St. John's 35



Palmetto Christian Academy 76, Hilton Head Christian Academy 24



Summerville 69, Wando 46 - Shaq Davis had 22 points to lead the Green Wave



GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Berkeley 37, Timberland 35

North Charleston 66, St. John's 14 - Ca'Vashia Johnson led the Cougars with 22 points while Sophia Simmons had 17 in the win



Philip Simmons 43, Whale Branch 23

Wando 56, Summerville 42