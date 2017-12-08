Lowcountry HS Basketball scores (12/8)

BOYS' BASKETBALL
Berkeley 75, Timberland 36 - Ephriam Butler led the Stags with 18 points
Cardinal Newman 47, Pinewood Prep 34
Cathedral Academy 66, Conway Christian School 20
Coastal Christian Prep 55, Georgetown 51
North Charleston 74, St. John's 35
Palmetto Christian Academy 76, Hilton Head Christian Academy 24
Summerville 69, Wando 46 - Shaq Davis had 22 points to lead the Green Wave
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Berkeley 37, Timberland 35
North Charleston 66, St. John's 14 - Ca'Vashia Johnson led the Cougars with 22 points while Sophia Simmons had 17 in the win
Philip Simmons 43, Whale Branch 23
Wando 56, Summerville 42
