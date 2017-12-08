Weather disrupting flights at Charleston International Airport

Charleston International Airport could expect more flight delays heading into a cold weekend.

There were at least 16 flight cancellations at the airport on Friday according to FlightAware.com with weather being a factor.

Most cancellations were with Delta Airlines for people who were traveling into Atlanta because of the snow in that area.

Due to the weather disruption, Delta increased staff on hand to take calls.

Multiple other airlines are also asking for patience from travelers as they deal with delays, cancellations and rescheduling flights.

Delta is offering travel waivers that will allow customers to re-schedule flights that were cancelled Friday or might be cancelled Saturday.

Be sure to check with your airline to see how they are handling flight disruptions.

In some cases travelers might be able to re-book a flight online without having to call customer service.

