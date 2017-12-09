Charleston Hope to deliver 2,500 Christmas gifts to students at Title I schools

Students at eight Lowcountry Title I schools are in for a big surprise. A local non-profit Charleston Hope wrapped 2,500 new Christmas presents to give to those students with the help of volunteers.

The organization works to empower students and teachers in Title I schools through relationships, resources and opportunities.

Friday night was the 6th Annual Wrapping Party for the organization at TD Arena.

Everyone has their own method for wrapping presents.

"It's definitely a way to get in the Christmas Spirit," said volunteer Olivia Harvey.

When you have 2500 gifts you're going to need some help, and that help filled the College of Charleston's basketball court.

Mayor John Tecklenburg and his wife volunteered to wrap presents as well.

The Founder and Executive Director of Charleston Hope Emily Hoisington led an effort to adopt two classrooms for the holidays when she was a high school student seven years ago.

"It was my sister's class and the class next door," Hoisington said.

Seven years later her nonprofit is providing gifts to eight Lowcountry schools and five schools in other areas including Spartanburg and Akron, Ohio.

"We're very excited and very pleased to be able to make a difference in a child's life this year," said volunteer Mitzi Jones.

Jones works at Deytens Shipyard and says the company adopted three classrooms this year through Charleston Hope.

Children were also excited to be a part of giving back to other kids.

"Wrapping children's presents for people that don't have a lot of presents...it makes me feel better and grateful for what I have," said volunteer Charlie Hockenberry.

Volunteers will hand deliver the presents to students starting next week.

"We're really partnering with these schools not just during the holiday season, but we ask them what their needs are so we can meet them throughout the year," Hoisington said.

The nonprofit has a classroom mentoring program, a girls empowerment program and they also provide supplies for classrooms throughout the year.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.