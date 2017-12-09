Quantcast

Dorchester Road hit-and-run leaves moped driver dead

By Karina Bolster, Reporter
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

A 34-year-old North Charleston man is dead after a hit-and-run between a moped and vehicle Friday night. 

Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers identified the man as Michael Gavin McGeady Saturday morning. 

Officials said McGeady was riding the moped on Dorchester Road near Coosaw Creek Boulevard when he was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle. That vehicle then fled the scene. 

First responders were called to the scene at approximately 10:05 p.m.  

North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said the victim was also struck by a second vehicle while he was lying in the roadway. 

The driver of the second vehicle stopped and waited for authorities to arrive, Pryor said.  

At this time there's no information on the suspect vehicle that left the area. 

The North Charleston Police Department and Coroner's Office are investigating. 

