Quantcast

Crews responding to house fire in Goose Creek - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Crews responding to house fire in Goose Creek

By Karina Bolster, Reporter
Connect
Keenan Street (Source: Donald Garrand) Keenan Street (Source: Donald Garrand)
Source: Live 5 Source: Live 5
GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCSC) -

Berkeley County dispatchers confirm crews are on scene of a structure fire in Goose Creek. 

The call came in at 10:56 a.m. for a reported fire on Keenan Avenue near Red Bank Road. 

Satellite images show this road is in a residential area. 

Dispatchers said the Goose Creek Rural Fire Department was called to the scene. 

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly