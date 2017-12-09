Crews responding to house fire in Goose Creek

Berkeley County dispatchers confirm crews are on scene of a structure fire in Goose Creek.

The call came in at 10:56 a.m. for a reported fire on Keenan Avenue near Red Bank Road.

Satellite images show this road is in a residential area.

Dispatchers said the Goose Creek Rural Fire Department was called to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

