Fire officials: Fire was intentionally set on Line Street, investigation continues

Fire officials say a fire that occurred in the early morning hours on Saturday was intentionally set.

Fire Investigators with the Fire Marshal Division are actively seeking additional information to help identify the responsible parties.

Shortly after 2:00 a.m. two men were seen walking east on Line Street when they forced their way into the vacant property, officials say.

The Charleston County Dispatch Center received a 911 call just before 3:00 a.m. reporting a possible structure fire on Line Street.

Charleston, North Charleston, and Saint Andrews Fire Departments, Charleston County EMS, and Charleston PD responded to the area

Emergency personnel arrived in less than four minutes from the time of dispatch and discovered smoke coming from a vacant single-family dwelling on Line Street. Firefighters quickly surveyed the structure for the source of the fire and to search for any occupants.

"A smoldering pile of debris was discovered in the building and extinguished, no occupants were present when the fire department arrived," Mike Julazadeh with the City of Charleston Fire Department said.

Members of the Fire Investigation Team responded to investigate the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

"One individual is wearing dark pants, a hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, and a dark jacket. The second individual is wearing dark pants, a hooded sweatshirt, and may have shoulder-length hair," Julazadeh said.

Anyone with information or who observed the individuals in the neighborhood should contact contact Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at (843) 554-1111 or visit www.5541111.com.

