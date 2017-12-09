Judge denies bond for woman arrested after man shot in neck, robbed at Hampton Park

The College of Charleston has welcomed a new fraternity to its campus. Lambda Theta Phi, the school’s first Latin fraternity, is also the first multicultural fraternity the school offers.More >>
The College of Charleston has welcomed a new fraternity to its campus. Lambda Theta Phi, the school’s first Latin fraternity, is also the first multicultural fraternity the school offers.More >>
An accident is tying up northbound traffic on the Ravenel bridge Monday night.More >>
An accident is tying up northbound traffic on the Ravenel bridge Monday night.More >>
North Charleston Police continue to investigate a deadly hit-and-run that left a 34-year-old man dead Friday. Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers identified the man as Michael Gavin McGeady Saturday morning. “[We’re] just into pieces,” said Ellen McGeady, Mike’s mother. “We can barely survive this. We don’t know how we’re going to go from one day to the next.” Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said McGeady ...More >>
North Charleston Police continue to investigate a deadly hit-and-run that left a 34-year-old man dead Friday. Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers identified the man as Michael Gavin McGeady Saturday morning. “[We’re] just into pieces,” said Ellen McGeady, Mike’s mother. “We can barely survive this. We don’t know how we’re going to go from one day to the next.” Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said McGeady ...More >>
A 19-year-old Clemson University student was found dead on Saturday.More >>
A 19-year-old Clemson University student was found dead on Saturday.More >>
Mount Pleasant Police said Monday no threats were ever made to Wando High School after a reported social media post prompted a lockdown on Thursday.More >>
Mount Pleasant Police said Monday no threats were ever made to Wando High School after a reported social media post prompted a lockdown on Thursday.More >>