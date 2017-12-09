Police investigating after man robbed, shot in Hampton Park

Charleston police are investigating after a man says he was robbed and shot in downtown Charleston Friday night.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., police responded to Grimsley Hall, on the campus of The Citadel, in reference to Citadel Public Safety locating a man with an injury to his left shoulder inside of the building.

The victim, who is not a Citadel cadet, told police that he had been assaulted and robbed in Hampton Park in the gazebo near Cleveland Street.

The victim was transported to MUSC for treatment.

Anyone with information about this incident should call (843) 743-7200 and ask for the on duty CPD Central detective or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

