Woman charged with attempted murder, armed robbery in Hampton Park incident

Charleston police have apprehended a suspect after a man said he was robbed and shot in downtown Charleston Friday night.

Neslyn Berroa, 19, has been charged with armed robbery and attempted murder in connection with the incident.

At approximately 9:30 p.m.Friday night, police responded to Grimsley Hall, on the campus of The Citadel, in reference to Citadel Public Safety locating a man with an injury to his left shoulder inside of the building.

The victim, who is not a Citadel cadet, told police that he had been assaulted and robbed in Hampton Park in the gazebo near Cleveland Street.

The victim was transported to MUSC for treatment.The incident report states the victim's wallet, cell phone, debit card, credit card and military I.D. were all stolen along with his car.

The victim also had a cut on his face according to the incident report.

