Woman charged with attempted murder, armed robbery in Hampton Park incident

Charleston police are investigating after a man says he was robbed and shot in downtown Charleston Friday night.More >>
One man is in the hospital after getting shot while reportedly breaking into a Summerville apartment Sunday.More >>
Carriage horse regulations continue to be a point of contention in Charleston and the city council is expected to address the issue again Monday.More >>
The Greenwood County Coroner's Office is investigating after human remains were found in a burned car.More >>
A Union County woman faces multiple charges after deputies said she smashed the windshield of another woman’s car with a baseball bat and then ramming the car with her own.More >>
