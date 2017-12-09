Fort Dorchester's Joyner named South Carolina Mr. Football

Fort Dorchester senior quarterback Dakereon Joyner was named South Carolina Mr. Football Saturday at halftime of the annual North-South All-Star game.

Newberry RB Amir Abrams, Chapman QB Colton Bailey, Spartanburg LB Connor Shugart and Spring Valley LB Channing Tindall were the other nominees.

Joyner led the Patriots to the Lower State finals this season where they lost to eventual state champion Dutch Fork.

Joyner will enroll early at South Carolina in January.