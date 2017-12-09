Interstate 26 lane closures scheduled for Palmetto Commerce Interchange Project

Charleston County Government announced the temporary closing of a lane on Interstate 26 for the Palmetto Commerce Interchange Project.

The left lane on I-26 eastbound will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to noon on Sunday for survey work.

The westbound left lane will be closed Dec. 17 from 7:00 a.m. to noon to complete the survey work.

The project work zone extends from mile marker 204 to mile marker 209.

The Palmetto Commerce Interchange Project will include:

A new interchange on I-26 between US 78 (University Boulevard) and Ashley Phosphate Road.

A new westerly connection to Palmetto Commerce Parkway, Weber Boulevard and Northside Drive.

Access for future development on approximately 1,000 acres of adjacent property.

A safer direct route for workers traveling to facilities in and nearby Palmetto Commerce Park.

Construction is scheduled to begin in September 2020 and to be completed in 2023.

For more information, visit the official website at http://roads.charlestoncounty.org for public meeting notices and up-to-date news and information about all Charleston County Transportation Sales Tax road projects. Anyone with questions about the project can call Charleston County’s Transportation Development Department at (843) 202-6140.

