S.C. State blown out at Furman

Sophomore guard Justin Jones tossed in a season-high 19 points, while teammate Donte Wright added 15, but it wasn't enough to overcome a 101-72 decision to Furman Saturday (Dec. 9th) at Timmons Arena.



The Bulldogs had a solid evening shooting from behind the arc, shooting 47% from 3-point land and Jones finishing 5-of-7. Turnovers hurt South Carolina State down the stretch with a game-high 22 turnovers.



"It's difficult to win games when you turn the ball over 22 times and give up 28pts off of turnovers. This continues to be the Achilles heel of our games," said SC State head coach Murray Garvin. "We have to value the ball and at least get a shot off most possessions. I give Furman credit. They are a very good basketball team. I just believe if we hadn't turned it over we would of had a different game."



Despite the costly turnovers, the Bulldogs shot 46% from the field converting on 26-of-46 and 11-of-16 from the charity stripe.



Sophomore's Damani Applewhite chipped in nine points and eight rebounds, while Ozante Fields added eight points and seven rebounds in the loss. Ian Kinard finished with seven points and five rebounds and point guard Janai Raynor-Powell controlled the tempo on the floor with eight points, four rebounds and five assist.



Furman had four players in double-figures with Devin Sibley leading the way with a game-high 24 points and John Davis with 21 and five assist. Jalen Williams added 15 and Geoff Beans capped it off with 14 points and eight rebounds in the win.



South Carolina State will return to action on Tuesday (Dec. 12th) when they host Charleston Southern in a 1 p.m. showdown at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.



