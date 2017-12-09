North All-Stars win annual North South game

The North All-Stars defeated the South All-Stars 24-12 in the annual South Carolina North South All-Star game in Myrtle Beach Saturday.
Several players from the Lowcountry contributed to the South Squad:
Craig Grant (Colleton County): 9-of-15, 55 yards passing, TD, 14 yards rushing
Corey Fields (Baptist Hill): 4-of-8, 44 yards passing, 22 yards rushing
Kris Copeland (Cane Bay): 3 catches, 38 yards receiving, 4 kick returns, 137 return yards
Quincy Mitchell (Hanahan): 3 carries, 10 yards rushing
D'Angelo Knight (Fort Dorchester): Interception
Taete McMurray (Berkeley): 5 punts, 190 yards punting; 2 field goals
