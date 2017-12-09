Berkeley High School product Mukuamu decommits from Florida State, commits to USC

Israel Mukuamu once faked committing to South Carolina. There's no faking it now.

Mukuamu is committed to the Gamecocks after decommitting from Florida State. He made the announcement Saturday on his Twitter page.

The former Berkeley Stag revealed his original decision at a ceremony in the high school in July. He grabbed a South Carolina hat and acted like he was going to put it on, only to exchange it for a Seminole hat.

But the highly-recruited defensive back changed his mind Saturday. He'll join other Lowcountry products in Columbia like Fort Dorchester quarterback Dakereon Joyner, Wando wide receiver OrTre Smith and fellow Stag Darius Douglas.

Florida State recently went through a coaching change. Jimbo Fisher left for Texas A&M. The Seminoles then hired former Oregon and South Florida head coach Willie Taggart.

Mukuamu started his high school career in Moncks Corner before transferring to Louisiana.