Stingrays best Gladiators 3-1

Dylan Margonari scored twice, Taylor Cammarata picked up two assists and Parker Milner stopped 27 shots as the South Carolina Stingrays defeated the Atlanta Gladiators 3-1 on Kids Takeover Night that also included the team’s annual Teddy Bear Toss at the North Charleston Coliseum Saturday night.



The victory was the 100th all-time win over the Gladiators for South Carolina in a series that started during the 2003-04 season. SC has more regular season wins over the Gladiators franchise than any other current ECHL team.



Stingrays fans only had to wait five minutes to toss their teddy bears on the ice this season as Margonari provided the opening goal to give South Carolina a 1-0 lead at 5:00 of the opening period. The forward found open space in the slot and unleashed a quick wrist shot that beat goaltender Matt O’Connor up high with assists from Cammarata and defenseman Kris Bindulis



After the short delay, Atlanta got back in the game with a power play goal by forward Brady Vail, who tied things up at 1-1, 7:07 into the first.



Margonari struck again in the middle frame, scoring his second of the night after Cammarata deflected a Gladiators’ pass and forced a turnover deep in Atlanta territory. Again it was a quick wrister that beat O’Connor from the second-year Pittsburgh, Pa. native, at 10:42 and the Stingrays regained the lead at 2-1.



With the help of solid defensive play and goaltending from Milner, South Carolina never let go of the lead and held Atlanta at bay for the remainder of the game.



Forward Andrew Cherniwchan finished off the victory with an empty net goal for his eighth tally of the season from Kelly Zajac and Marcus Perrier at 18:57 of the third.



South Carolina outshot Atlanta 37-28 in the game. The Gladiators’ only goal came via the power play, which finished 1-for-4 on the night. While South Carolina was 0-for-3 on their man-advantage. O’Connor took the loss for Atlanta, making 34 saves in the contest.



-per South Carolina Stingrays