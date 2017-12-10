Summerville PD wears mourning bands after SC officer killed in Line-of-Duty

Charleston International airport could expect more flight delays heading into a cold weekend. There were at least 16 flight cancellations at the Charleston International Airport on Friday according to FlightAware.com, with weather being a factor. Most cancellations were with Delta Airlines for people who were traveling into Atlanta because of the snow in that area. Due to the weather disruption Delta incr...More >>
Colleton County deputies have captured a man who escaped custody.More >>
Students at eight Lowcountry Title I schools are in for a big surprise. A local non-profit Charleston Hope wrapped 2,500 new Christmas presents to give to those students with the help of volunteers. The organization works to empower students and teachers in Title I schools through relationships, resources and opportunities. Friday night was the 6th Annual Wrapping Party for the organization at TD Arena. ...More >>
The Summerville Police Department is supporting another South Carolina police department after one of its own was killed in an automobile accident Friday night.More >>
A Nebraska man finished a 20-hour journey today to rescue two dogs from the Charleston Animal Society.More >>
