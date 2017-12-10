CofC crushes North Greenville 92-60

Five players scored in double figures as the College of Charleston routed NCAA Division II North Greenville, 92-60, on Sunday afternoon at TD Arena.

The Cougars (7-2) extended their win streak to five-straight games and improved to an undefeated 4-0 on their home court. Preseason Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year Joe Chealey led all scorers with a game-high 20 points and five assists.

CofC led by 20 points at halftime, 53-33, and never relinquished that lead in the second half. Cameron Johnson added 12 points for the Cougars, who drained a season-high 13 three-pointers in the game.

The Crusaders (3-8) dropped their seventh-consecutive game including a loss to USC Aiken on Saturday. They were led in scoring by Jalon Cokley with 15.

The Cougars will travel to preseason Atlantic 10 Conference favorite Rhode Island for a Saturday, Dec. 16 non-conference tilt at 4 p.m. (ET) in Kingston, R.I.



-per CofC Athletics